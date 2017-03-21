The World’s Billionaires For 2017

“Forbes” released its annual list of the world’s billionaires.

Bill Gates is the world’s richest man for the fourth straight year, with a net worth of $86 billion according to “Forbes” magazine.

Warren Buffet is second with $75.6 billion.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos came in third with $72.8 billion. His fortune grew by $27.6 billion over the past year. That’s the biggest increase of anyone in the world.

Mark Zuckerberg is up to fifth with $56 billion.

He’s behind a Spanish clothing retailer named Amancio Ortega who came in fourth with $71.3 billion.

