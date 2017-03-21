The Problem with Wonder Woman’s Armpits

What’s the big deal with Gal Gadot’s under arms? You might have seen the stunning former Israeli model steal the show in last year’s “Batman vs. Superman” blockbuster. Well, thousands of people online are miffed about what’s NOT WRONG with the new Wonder Woman’s armpits.

In the new Wonder Woman trailer we see Diana Prince lifting a car and throwing it down the street, which is totally kicka$$! But that’s the first time the busy-bodies of the internet see that she has shaved under her arms. That’s right, no hair – and that’s a bad thing! How come? Because “why would an Amazon with no previous contact with the outside world care about grooming under her armpits?” Huh huh??

To wrap it up, I think this “controversy” is much more about the general crappiness of internet bozos than hairless armpits.