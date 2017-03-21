The Fastest Fast Food Drive-Thru

A recent study found the FASTEST drive-thru belongs to…

A recent study had people take about 2,000 trips to 15 different fast-food chains to find out which one has the fastest drive-thru. On average, each order took 3 minutes and 46 seconds from start to finish.

And the fastest drive-thru was at WENDY’S.

Here are the top five…

1. Wendy’s. The average order took 2 minutes and 49 seconds. They were the only chain to crack three minutes.

2. Dunkin’ Donuts . . . 3 minutes and 1 second.

3. Burger King . . . 3 minutes and 21 seconds.

4. KFC . . . 3 minutes and 24 seconds.

5. McDonald’s . . . 3 minutes and 28 seconds.

Starbucks had the SLOWEST drive-thru, at just under FIVE minutes per order.

