The BEST fast food fries are at…

Thrillist.com just put together a list ranking the fries at the biggest fast food chains in the country, and they chose Arby’s fries as number ONE.

Here’s their top 10: Arby’s . . . McDonald’s . . . Five Guys . . . Chick-fil-A . . . Shake Shack . . . Whataburger . . . A&W . . . Steak ‘n Shake . . . Culver’s . . . and White Castle.

And their pick for the worst French fries? In-N-Out Burger.

