Attention, “Harry Potter” fans, Butterbeer ICE CREAM is coming!

The characters in “Harry Potter” drink something called Butterbeer, which basically sounds like a butterscotch version of root beer. And now, you can buy Butterbeer flavored ICE CREAM.

Yuengling’s Ice Cream created the flavor out of buttercream and butterscotch ice creams, and a butterscotch swirl. It should be available in most grocery stores, and they say it’s going to be available permanently.

