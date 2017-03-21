Hear Robyn’s New Song ‘Honey’ Featured in the Final Season of ‘Girls’

By Annie Reuter
Robyn fans can hear a snippet of the singer’s new music from the final season of Girls. The synth-heavy song is called “Honey” and it includes dialogue from Adam (Adam Driver) and Hannah (Lena Dunham).
The Swedish pop star’s “Dancing on My Own” was featured on the show’s first season and her in a post on Instagram she shared her excitement about being involved in the final season of the show.
“After Lena used Dancing On My Own in the first season of Girls, in the most amazing way, i was so happy she asked me if she could put another of my songs in the series,” she wrote. “I sent her some music im working on and she picked Honey. It wasnt ready to be released, but we finished this version for her and Girls.”
Meanwhile, Dunham shared praise for the singer.
I'm just as obsessed with the music on Girls as anyone (wrong that I listen to our soundtrack most days in the shower?) and it was the biggest honor to have @robynkonichiwa create a version of a track from her upcoming album just for the show. We knew the last season needed some Robyn- after all, Hannah would not be Hannah without a lot of dancing on her own ❤️ Thank you Robyn, queen of space and sound! Come get your Honey baby 👶
Hear Robyn’s “Honey” below:
