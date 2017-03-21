Drake Poses with Sade, Performs with Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz, Skepta, Others

By Annie Reuter
Before Drake’s final London Boy Meets World show on Monday (March 20), he posed for a photo with his mom and reclusive artist Sade, which has received more than 950,000 likes so far. Drake captioned the image, “Two very important ladies in my life. 🌺
After posing for the photo, he stepped onstage and pulled out all the stops. During the show, Drizzy brought out frequent collaborators including Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz, Skepta, Giggs, Popcaan and Jorja Smith for surprise performances.
Skepta performed “Shutdown” and “Skepta Interlude,” while Giggs rocked “KMT” and Jorja Smith sang “Blue Lights.” Minaj, meanwhile, graced the stage once again for “Truffle Butter” while Songz performed “Successful.”
Drake posted his own Instagrams from the night, including the photo with his mom and Sade and fans posted some memorable clips:
Drake x Nicki Truffle Butter 🌺 @TheWordOnRd https://t.co/7fMrCNllVA—
Mrs Champagne Papi (@CaraRichardson_) March 21, 2017
Drake and @TreySongz performing Successful tonight in London. #BoyMeetsWorldTour https://t.co/jstjZPMcB3—
Word On Road (@TheWordOnRd) March 21, 2017
The @Drake & @Skepta O2 #shutdown https://t.co/MOBBjlEm5G—
Semtex (@DJSemtex) March 21, 2017
Drake just brought @jorjasmith onstage at the O2 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/14IOPG8L9R—
Semtex (@DJSemtex) March 21, 2017
