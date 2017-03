Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s Daughter Says Her 1st Word

Chrissy Teigen shared a maternal milestone on Instagram Monday when she posted a clip of her daughter Luna saying her first word.

“Ah!!! So many firsts,” Chrissy captioned the clip. ┬áChrissy and John have been on vacation in Morocco with Luna since last week.

I often wonder what Lu’s first word will be. ┬áSometimes I think it will be Apple since Lu is fascinated with Apple and Apple is fascinated with her – well Apple just wants to lick her. ┬áLu is going to be super confused when she learns what the real meaning of Apple is, but oh well!