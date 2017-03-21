Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s Daughter Says Her 1st Word

Jill Devine March 21, 2017 10:24 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Cat, Chrissy Teigen, First Word, Instagram, John Legend, Luna, Morocco, vacation

Chrissy Teigen shared a maternal milestone on Instagram Monday when she posted a clip of her daughter Luna saying her first word.

 

“Ah!!! So many firsts,” Chrissy captioned the clip.  Chrissy and John have been on vacation in Morocco with Luna since last week.

I often wonder what Lu’s first word will be.  Sometimes I think it will be Apple since Lu is fascinated with Apple and Apple is fascinated with her – well Apple just wants to lick her.  Lu is going to be super confused when she learns what the real meaning of Apple is, but oh well!

 

