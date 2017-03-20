Sesame Street Introduces 1st Muppet With Autism

Jill Devine March 20, 2017 10:28 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: autism, Puppet, Sesame Street, tv

Sesame Street has announced plans to feature a new puppet named Julia who has autism.

“As the parent of a child with autism, I wished that it had come out years before, when my own child was at the Sesame Street age,” Stacey Gordon, the puppeteer who plays Julia, said during a recent segment about the character on 60 Minutes.

Meanwhile, writer Christine Ferraro adds that the show’s creative team has worked closely with autism organizations, educators, and families to decide the best way to portray a child with autism, including how to explain autism at a pre-school level. Julia made her first appearance in the Sesame Street neighborhood in October 2015 in an online Digital Storybook story called Sesame Street and Autism: See the amazing in all children. She will make her debut on the children’s show in April and will be introduced to Big Bird by friends Elmo and Abby Cadabby.

As a parent, have you been in a situation where you’ve had a conversation with your child about a peer with autism?

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live