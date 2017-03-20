Habits For Healthy Skin

Here are the habits that keep your skin HEALTHY.

The American Skin Association just put out a list of the seven habits you need if you want to have healthy skin the rest of your life…

1. Minimize your exposure to UV light. So wear sunscreen, and avoid tanning beds.

2. Maintain a healthy lifestyle. Meaning things like drinking enough water, getting enough sleep, exercising, and not smoking.

3. See a dermatologist at least once a year. Or more than that if you have a weird new mole or something.

4. Pay attention to your skin, so you’ll notice any changes. Ideally, you should check your skin every day in the shower.

5. Use lotion to keep your skin hydrated. Especially after you shower, because it dries your skin out. Men are less likely to use lotion than women, but everyone should.

6. Maintain good hygiene. Even if you don’t shower, you should wash your face twice a day.

7. Don’t neglect cuts and scrapes. Use antibiotic ointment, so they don’t get infected. And don’t pick scabs, or you’ll end up with scars.

