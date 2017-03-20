FCC Super Bowl Complaints

There were only TWO complaints to the FCC about this year’s Super Bowl.

One person from Whigham, Georgia complained about the Patriots dropping F-BOMBS while they were celebrating with the Lombardi Trophy after the game.

The other complaint came from Pittsburgh… It reads, quote, “Lady Gaga is an anagram of Sharia law.”??!!

