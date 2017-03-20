FCC Super Bowl Complaints

March 20, 2017 2:47 AM
There were only TWO complaints to the FCC about this year’s Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl usually inspires more than a few complaints to the FCC, but this year, only TWO of the 111 million Americans who watched the game saw something that upset them.

One person from Whigham, Georgia complained about the Patriots dropping F-BOMBS while they were celebrating with the Lombardi Trophy after the game.

The other complaint came from Pittsburgh… It reads, quote, “Lady Gaga is an anagram of Sharia law.”??!!

