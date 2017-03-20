Brady’s Superbowl Jersey Found!

March 20, 2017 4:37 PM By Paul Cook
Filed Under: brady's jersey

Yes, that one! I had forgotten as well. But the FBI didn’t. Would you believe they pulled a sting on the thief in Mexico? There’s more…

I always wondered who could get in that locker room to steal the jersey? The answer: a credentialed member of the media! That’s who they found the $500,000 valued jersey with.

Would you believe that person also had another stolen jersey which is almost as famous: Brady’s Winning Jersey from 2015 over the Sea-hawks. And no one even told us that one had been taken.

