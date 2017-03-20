Adele Stops Her Concert

Why can’t Adele make a stop in St. Louis?!?!?!?! Obviously her show would be amazing, but her antics are what I want to see! There are so many stories that emerge from her shows, I want to be sitting in the audience for one of them!

The recent story goes like this – Adele stopped her Melbourne, Australia, concert last night to call out a security guard who was telling fans to sit down.

“Excuse me sir,” she announced. “I know you work here but can you please stop telling people to sit down? This is a music show, if people can’t see then they can stand up.” She added, “And if you’re moaning about people dancing, then what the f**k did you come to a show for? If I see one more person being told to sit down, then I swear to God…”

The singer’s fans responded to her scolding of the guard with loud cheering.