9 Romantic Things You Should Never Lose In a Relationship

While being in a long-term relationship is what most people aspire to, it can come with its problems. Specifically, the danger of getting too comfortable (and lazy). With that in mind, Elite Daily has compiled a lit of nine romantic gestures that you should never stop doing in a relationship–no matter how long you’ve been together. Here they are:

1. Doing small things for one another. You know how special it makes you feel when your partner does something small and cute for you, so why would you withhold that feeling from them?

2. Going out and about. There are no rules saying that after years of dating, you have to stop doing those activities you both enjoy doing.

3. Being polite. If you have to say something to show your displeasure with your boo, be nice.

4. Saying nice things about your love when they aren’t around. Disrespecting your partner to other people gives those people permission to trash talk them, too. Not cool.

5. Looking for new experiences together. It’s exciting to try new and strange experiences with your partner.

6. Showing affection. Don’t let years with your boyfriend or girlfriend turn you off from physically displaying your affection. Remember, it doesn’t have to be much–just something!

7. Telling the other person how much they mean to you. It’s not lame to remind your significant other how much cooler they are than you.

8. Getting to know each other. If you stop getting to know each other, you will miss out on so much of them without even realizing it.

9. Trying. Everything comes back to how hard you try.