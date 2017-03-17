The Most Common Typos

March 17, 2017 3:05 AM
Here are the most common TYPOS we make.

Did you know Microsoft has been keeping track of the TYPOS you make when you type stuff in Word?

They just released a list of the most common types of mistakes we make when we’re writing. Here are the top five…

1. Accidentally putting two spaces between words.

2. Forgetting or misusing commas.

3. Not properly hyphenating two words.

4. Messing up subject-verb agreement… like writing, “The cats eats.”

5. Capitalizing the wrong words or accidentally capitalizing a word in the middle of a sentence.

Click Here to see more.

Listen Live