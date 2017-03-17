The Cost Of Going To March Madness

If your March Madness team makes the Finals, here’s how much it will cost to go to all their games.

If your team makes it to the Finals of the NCAA tournament, how much would it cost to go see every game in PERSON?

Someone ran the numbers for all 32 teams that are at least an eight-seed. No team higher than that has ever won the tournament, so they didn’t bother with the rest.

They factored in ticket prices, gas, hotels, and flights. And they went with the CHEAPEST tickets you can currently get for each game. So definitely not courtside.

Depending on who you’re rooting for, it would cost anywhere from $2,400 to $3,600 to see your team play in every round of the tournament. The average for all 32 teams they looked at is $3,012.

St. Mary’s is the cheapest to follow – it’d cost you $2,354 to see every game. They’re a #7 seed, and beat VCU yesterday. The Oregon Ducks would be the most expensive team to follow, at $3,602.

The cheapest #1 seed to follow is Kansas at $2,435. The rest of the #1 seeds are the University of North Carolina, $3,223 . . . Villanova, $3,273 . . . and Gonzaga, $3,297.

Click Here to see more.