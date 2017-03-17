The Best Age For Doing Certain things

Here’s a list of random things, and the age you’re BEST at doing them.

Someone looked at a bunch of scientific studies, and came up with a list of random things, and the age when you’re BEST at them. At least statistically.

Here are just a few…

1. Learning a new language. Your ability to do it peaks when you’re around 7 or 8.

2. Remembering people’s names . . . 22 years old.

3. Finding someone to marry . . . 26 years old.

4. Running a marathon . . . 28 years old.

5. Playing chess . . . 31 years old.

6. Remembering people’s faces . . . also 31 years old.

7. Winning a Nobel Prize . . . 40 years old. That’s when the average winner has done it.

8. Making your peak salary at work . . . 39 years old for women, and 48 for men.

9. Doing math in your head . . . believe it or not, around 50 years old.

10. Having a strong vocabulary . . . late 60s or early 70s. There’s a bit of a decline after that.

