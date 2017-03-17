St. Patrick’s Day Stats

Here are some stats about St. Patrick’s Day.

Here are six random stats about St. Patrick’s Day this year…

1. 56% of us are planning to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year.

2. 83% of those people will wear green.

3. We’ll spend a total of $5.3 BILLION celebrating it this year or about $38 per person.

4. Worldwide, we’ll drink 13 million pints of Guinness today.

5. We’ll eat 70% more cabbage this week than normal.

6. And St. Patrick’s Day is just the FOURTH most popular drinking holiday. The top three are New Year’s, Christmas, and the Fourth of July.

