St. Patrick’s Day Stats

March 17, 2017 3:41 AM
Filed Under: Phillips & Company, St. Patrick's Day, stats

Here are some stats about St. Patrick’s Day.

Here are six random stats about St. Patrick’s Day this year…

1. 56% of us are planning to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year.

2. 83% of those people will wear green.

3. We’ll spend a total of $5.3 BILLION celebrating it this year or about $38 per person.

4. Worldwide, we’ll drink 13 million pints of Guinness today.

5. We’ll eat 70% more cabbage this week than normal.

6. And St. Patrick’s Day is just the FOURTH most popular drinking holiday. The top three are New Year’s, Christmas, and the Fourth of July.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live