Photo: “Kitten Fur” Cologne

There’s a new cologne that makes you smell like KITTENS??!!

A fragrance company called Demeter just released a new scent that makes you smell like KITTENS.

It’s called “Kitten Fur,” and they describe the scent as, quote, “the olfactory essence of the warmth and comfort [from] just behind a kitten’s neck.”

A four-ounce bottle costs $40 at DemeterFragrance.com. You can also get a sample for $3 . . . a bottle of kitten-scented body wash for $20 . . . or some kitten-scented lotion for $22.

