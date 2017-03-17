Photo: “Kitten Fur” Cologne

March 17, 2017 3:15 AM
Filed Under: Cologne, Kitten Fur, Phillips & Company, photo

There’s a new cologne that makes you smell like KITTENS??!!

A fragrance company called Demeter just released a new scent that makes you smell like KITTENS.

It’s called “Kitten Fur,” and they describe the scent as, quote, “the olfactory essence of the warmth and comfort [from] just behind a kitten’s neck.”

kitten Photo: Kitten Fur Cologne

A four-ounce bottle costs $40 at DemeterFragrance.com. You can also get a sample for $3 . . . a bottle of kitten-scented body wash for $20 . . . or some kitten-scented lotion for $22.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live