Onscreen Couples With No Chemistry

Here are several movie couples that had NO chemistry on screen.

ScreenRant.com put together a list of “16 Onscreen Couples with Absolutely No Chemistry”.

Here’s the Top 10…

1. Padme and Anakin in the “Star Wars” prequels . . . played by Natalie Portman and Hayden Christensen.

2. Christian and Anastasia in “Fifty Shades of Grey” . . . played by Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.

3. Harry and Ginny in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” . . . played by Daniel Radcliffe and Bonnie Wright.

4. Lois and Clark in “Man of Steel” . . . played by Henry Cavill and Amy Adams.

5. Dean and Lisa in “Supernatural” . . . played by Jensen Ackles and Cindy Sampson.

6. Izzy and George in “Grey’s Anatomy” . . . played by Katherine Heigl and T.R. Knight.

7. Buffy and Riley in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” . . . played by Sarah Michelle Gellar and Marc Blucas.

8. Ricki and Gigli in “Gigli” . . . played by real-life couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

9. Mike and Paige in “Magic Mike” . . . played by Channing Tatum and Cody Horn.

10. Amsterdam and Jenny in “Gangs of New York” . . . played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz.

