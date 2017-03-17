Onscreen Couples With No Chemistry

Here are several movie couples that had NO chemistry on screen.
ScreenRant.com put together a list of “16 Onscreen Couples with Absolutely No Chemistry”.
Here’s the Top 10…
1. Padme and Anakin in the “Star Wars” prequels . . . played by Natalie Portman and Hayden Christensen.
2. Christian and Anastasia in “Fifty Shades of Grey” . . . played by Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.
3. Harry and Ginny in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” . . . played by Daniel Radcliffe and Bonnie Wright.
4. Lois and Clark in “Man of Steel” . . . played by Henry Cavill and Amy Adams.
5. Dean and Lisa in “Supernatural” . . . played by Jensen Ackles and Cindy Sampson.
6. Izzy and George in “Grey’s Anatomy” . . . played by Katherine Heigl and T.R. Knight.
7. Buffy and Riley in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” . . . played by Sarah Michelle Gellar and Marc Blucas.
8. Ricki and Gigli in “Gigli” . . . played by real-life couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.
9. Mike and Paige in “Magic Mike” . . . played by Channing Tatum and Cody Horn.
10. Amsterdam and Jenny in “Gangs of New York” . . . played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz.
