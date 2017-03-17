How To Help Children of Glen Carbon House Fire

Yesterday we heard the tragic news about the seven children that thankfully escaped a house fire, but now they are in dire need of replenishing their belongings.

A Facebook post on the Country Meadows Homeowners Association page asked for community donations Thursday afternoon for the Campbell family who escaped a house fire early Thursday morning:

Dear CMHA Neighbors,

Our neighbor, Mark Reinhard, has shared the following information regarding the family and their immediate needs. He is volunteering to be the point person to collect donations as he knows the family. He will be at his home, 72 South Meadow Lane, to collect donations the following times over the next few days.

Friday evening: 6-8 p.m.

Saturday afternoon: 1-5 p.m.

Sunday afternoon: 2-7 pm.

The children’s immediate needs are being met by the department but donations of gently used or new clothing and toys would be greatly appreciated. In addition, gift cards to places like Wal-Mart would be helpful for family members to purchase items that are needed as well as help them with additional grocery expenses.

Boy-Age 4- Clothing size-5T, Shoe size 10

Girl-Age 6 (almost 7)-Clothing size (not given), Shoe size 13

Boy-Age 8-Clothing size-8, Shoe size 2

Girl-Age 11-Clothing size-11/12, Shoe size 5

Boy-Age 13-Shirt size med to large, Pants-10/12, Shoe size 7-7.5

Boy-Age 14-Shirt size-Large, Pants 14/16, Shoe size 9

Also the Kids Club Child Development Center in Edwardsville will be collection gift card donations and can be dropped off through March 24th.

