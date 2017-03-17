Beauty and the Beast Furniture Price

March 17, 2017 2:48 PM
Filed Under: Beauty And The Beast, furniture price, house

Love, happiness, and good friends are priceless, right? Well, that’s not exactly true, especially if you’re like the transformed prince from Beauty and the Beast and have to replace a lot of expensive furniture after it’s all changed back into human form. And, you know, if you live in a castle.

It’s estimated the Beast’s nearly 60-room fairytale home would cost nearly $16 million ($15,881,205, to be specific), and sits on a whopping 90 acres of land, according to a video from Coinage.

Replacing Mrs. Potts and her teacup tyke, Chip, with a 60-piece Lenox West Chester china set would cost over $4,680. The inanimate equivalent of Fifi the feather duster (known as Plumette in the live-action remake) is a steal in this world, with a 32-inch ostrich feather duster coming in at a mere $40.

Replacing the iconic Lumière with two quality candelabras would cost nearly $7,000, which could also score you a pretty decent used car. Cogsworth the clock might be small, but he’s pricy — swapping him for an 18th-century pendulum clock could cost you over $11,000, which could more than cover a year’s worth of tuition at some state universities. And Belle’s wardrobe might be stunning, but a replacement 1760 wardrobe would cost just shy of $5,000.

The grand total these two would have to spend to maintain their swanky lifestyle? $27,548.66, which could also just buy us non-royals a house.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Phillips & Company

Listen Live