A woman jumped out of the trunk of a car after being KIDNAPPED.

A 25-year-old woman in Birmingham, Alabama was KIDNAPPED on Tuesday, and forced into the trunk of a car. The guy who did it took her wallet, and tried to use her ATM card at a gas station.

Then while he was driving off, the trunk popped open, and she jumped out. The whole thing was captured by surveillance video at the gas station. Luckily she’s okay, but the cops are still searching for the guy.