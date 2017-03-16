Here are the MOST stressful life events.
Here are the actual 10 most stressful things that can happen to us, according to a new study…
1. The death of a spouse, relative, or friend.
2. Going to jail.
3. A natural disaster or a fire damaging your house.
4. Getting diagnosed with a serious illness.
5. Being fired.
6. Getting separated or divorced.
7. Being a victim of identity theft.
8. Unexpected money problems.
9. Starting a new job.
10. Planning a wedding.
And one more note: A terrorist attack only came in 13th on the list by just a tiny margin over the 14th most stressful life event of losing your phone.
