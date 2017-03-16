The Greatest Pop Culture Trios

March 16, 2017 3:02 AM
Filed Under: culture, greatest, Phillips & Company, Pop, trios

Are these really the GREATEST pop culture trios?

“Entertainment Weekly” posted a list of “16 Great Pop Culture Trios.”

They didn’t say much about the list, other than that the trios were taken from “movies and TV”.

Here’s the list:

1. Jack, Janet, and Chrissy from “Three’s Company”

2. Buffy, Willow, and Xander from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

3. Harry, Ron, and Hermione from “Harry Potter”

4. Luke, Leia, and Han from “Star Wars”

5. Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith, and Kate Jackson from “Charlie’s Angels”

6. Curly, Larry, and Moe from “The Three Stooges”

7. Kirk, Spock, and McCoy from “Star Trek”

8. Steve Martin, Chevy Chase, and Martin Short from “Three Amigos”

9. Lizzie, Gordo, and Miranda from “Lizzie McGuire”

10. Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup from “The Powerpuff Girls”

11. Sam, Neal, and Bill from “Freaks and Geeks”

12. Judy, Violet, and Doralee from “9 to 5”

13. Cory, Shawn, and Topanga from “Boy Meets World”

14. Ferris, Cameron, and Sloane from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

15. The Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus”

16. Annie, Brenda, and Elise from “The First Wives Club”

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live