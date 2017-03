A woman was flying from China to Australia when her battery-powered headphones exploded and burned her face.

The ATSB did not name the airline nor the brand of earphones involved in the incident, but many are speculating that this incident involves LITHIUM batteries similar to the batteries used in the Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

