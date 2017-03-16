Meet the Competitors of Food Fight: Southern & Cardinals Nation

March 16, 2017 4:26 PM
Want to taste food from St. Louis restaurants such as,  SouthernCleveland HeathRobie’sCieloTwisted TreeRuth’s ChrisMuddled Pig and Cardinals Nation Restaurant? Join us at this year’s Feast Food Fight the Main Event!

On March 23rd, eight locally-renowned chefs are preparing to compete for the title of “St. Louis Food Fight Champion 2017.”

The winner, chosen by the audience and judges, will receive a prize package, bragging rights and the illustrious title of “St. Louis Food Fight Champion 2017.” Plus, through the downloadable Passport to Food Fight 2017 program, enjoy unpublished specials at participating restaurants throughout the month of March.

$25 General Admission Ticket (no fees) includes: samples from all participating chefs, samples from Noble Vines from Manteca, CA and samples from 4 Hands Brewing/City Wide.

