How Many Pints of Guinness Will Be Consumed on St Patrick’s Day?

March 16, 2017 6:23 PM
Filed Under: Beer, drinking, Holidays, St. Patrick's Day

Fortune has smiled upon us – this year, St. Patrick’s Day will fall on a Friday, so you can really get into your celebrations of all things Irish. Before you get your green on and head out to the local pub, check out the video above for a few St. Paddy’s facts. You’ll be able to impress your friends after a few pints of delicious green beer.

And don’t forget Phillips and Company will be broadcasting LIVE & Helen’s Fitzgeralds, with plenty of green beer, bag pipers and all things Irish tomorrow! See you there!

16992475 10155536298023128 7356419651752534595 o How Many Pints of Guinness Will Be Consumed on St Patricks Day?

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, everyone – and make sure you’ve got a hangover cure close by for Saturday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Phillips & Company

Listen Live