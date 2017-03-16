How Many Pints of Guinness Will Be Consumed on St Patrick’s Day?

Fortune has smiled upon us – this year, St. Patrick’s Day will fall on a Friday, so you can really get into your celebrations of all things Irish. Before you get your green on and head out to the local pub, check out the video above for a few St. Paddy’s facts. You’ll be able to impress your friends after a few pints of delicious green beer.

And don’t forget Phillips and Company will be broadcasting LIVE & Helen’s Fitzgeralds, with plenty of green beer, bag pipers and all things Irish tomorrow! See you there!

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, everyone – and make sure you’ve got a hangover cure close by for Saturday morning.