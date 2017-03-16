This was the description for the movie trailer:

Even at war, Man’s Best Friend will have your back. See the emotional first trailer for canine war film “Megan Leavey”. Kate Mara (actress) takes the lead role as Marine Corporal Megan Leavey, who forms a powerful bond with an aggressive combat dog, Rex. “While deployed in Iraq, the two complete more than 100 missions and save countless lives, until an IED explosion puts their faithfulness to the test,” reads the synopsis. When she returns home, Leavey fights to have Rex’s classification changed so she can adapt him.

I will be honest with you, I haven’t watched the trailer. I can’t. I’m already an emotional person, but the added hormones from Lu have made me EVEN more emotional, but I wanted to share the trailer with YOU for a few reasons:

*It’s a war movie that stars a FEMALE Marine

*Canines are so intelligent and the work they do in war is unbelievable

*My dad is a retired Marine

I think it’s safe to say I won’t be able to see this movie, but if you do, please let me know how it is. BTW – it’s based on a true story and opens in theaters on June 9th.