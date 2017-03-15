Here are a few ways to prevent your gadgets from spying on you.

Since spyware technology has been recently in the news, here are four ways to deal with gadgets that really CAN spy on you…

1. Put tape over your computer camera. You’ll feel like a conspiracy theorist, but it makes it impossible for hackers to use it. You can also disable your mic. Some people even crack open their laptop and REMOVE the microphone.

2. Don’t let every phone app track your location. Some of them don’t have the same level of security as things like Facebook and Google Maps. So they might be easier to hack into. You can change your tracking preferences in your settings.

3. Update your phone’s software. Hackers are constantly creating fresh viruses, and finding new ways to hack into stuff. A lot of those software updates include security fixes that make it harder.

4. Turn off your phone’s voice-recognition feature. Newer phones have a “hands free” option, so you don’t have to push the button to ask a question. Like with new iPhones, you can just say “Hey Siri,” and she’ll respond.

