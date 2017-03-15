Check Out the HAPPIEST and SADDEST cities to live in.

A new study ranked the 150 biggest cities in the country from the happiest place to live to the saddest, and eight of the 10 happiest are in California, including the top four.

The rankings are based on 30 factors including life satisfaction and emotional health scores . . . depression and suicide rates . . . disease rates . . . income . . . job satisfaction . . . the unemployment rate . . . commute times . . . and weather.

And based on all of that, the happiest city in the country is Fremont, California. Here are the rest of the top 10:

San Jose . . . Irvine, California . . . San Francisco . . . Sioux Falls, South Dakota . . . Huntington Beach, California . . . San Diego . . . Oakland . . . Santa Rosa, California . . . and Washington D.C.

The saddest city to live in? Detroit. Here are the rest of the 10 saddest:

Cleveland . . . Augusta, Georgia . . . Birmingham, Alabama . . . Toledo, Ohio . . . Columbus, Georgia . . . Mobile, Alabama . . . Shreveport, Louisiana . . . Fayetteville, North Carolina . . . and Newark, New Jersey.

St. Louis sadly falls near the BOTTOM at 137th… Let’s get a little more happier people!

Click Here to see more.