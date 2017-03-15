The Best And Worst Cities For Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

March 15, 2017 2:57 AM
Here are the best and worst cities for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

WalletHub.com just released a list that ranked the 200 biggest cities in the country from the best to worst place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The rankings are based on factors like parades . . . parties . . . percentage of Irish people living there . . . Irish pubs and restaurants . . . beer prices . . . hotel prices . . . and weather.

And yes, even in spite of that last factor, Buffalo still came out as the best St. Patrick’s Day city in the United States. The rest of the top 10 are:

Madison, Wisconsin . . . Boston . . . Cedar Rapids, Iowa . . . Worcester, Massachusetts . . . Pittsburgh . . . Akron, Ohio . . . Tampa . . . Philadelphia . . . and Cleveland.

The worst city for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day is Palmdale, California. The rest of the bottom 10 are:

Santa Ana, California . . . San Bernardino, California . . . Miramar, Florida . . . Lancaster, California . . . Oakland . . . Mesquite, Texas . . . Pomona, California . . . Grand Prairie, Texas . . . and Anaheim, California.

St. Louis ranked 33rd.

