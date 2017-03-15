Photo: Meet The Real Alexa Seary

Life is HARD for a woman who actually shares her name With Alexa and Siri!

There’s a 21-year-old college student at Stockton University in New Jersey and her name is Alexa Seary.

She says that when Apple first introduced Siri in 2011, quote, “I got it all the time. If I introduced myself with my last name, people would always tie it to that.” And then it got WAY worse when Amazon created THEIR virtual assistant in 2015 and named it Alexa.

Now she says people CONSTANTLY make “Alexa” and “Siri” jokes at her especially when she’s at work and someone jokingly commands her to do something.

And by the way, she has an iPhone and uses Siri, but she says she won’t get an Amazon Echo to use Alexa because that would be a, quote, “complete disaster.”

