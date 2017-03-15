Jesse James Thinks He Was an Idiot for Marrying Sandra Bullock 

Jill Devine March 15, 2017 11:22 AM By Jill Devine
My strong DISLIKE for Jesse James has resurfaced.

Seven years ago, Jesse ruined a really good year for Sandra Bullock by CHEATING on her.

So what’s his take on it now?  He says, quote, “I was an idiot.”  But he wasn’t an idiot for cheating.  He was an idiot for marrying Sandra in the first place.  She was his third wife, and he feels the same way about the first two as well.

Quote, “What was I thinking?  That was never going to work.  But I guess that’s how you learn, you know?”

People still give him trouble for cheating on Sandra, but he says, quote, “In general, both women and men cheat.  It’s part of life.”  WHAT?!?!!?!?  What a jerk!!!!!!

BTW, he’s on his fourth wife now.  In 2013, he married Alexis DeJoria.  She’s a drag racer and the daughter of the billionaire who co-founded Paul Mitchell hair products and Patron booze.  I guess she’s ok with his attitude on cheating since he put it out there for all to read?!?!!

I feel bad for Sandra because he went and conducted an interview about this and it’s bringing up old wounds.  Maybe she’s not over it, maybe she is … regardless it’s not cool for him to bring it up, in my opinion.

