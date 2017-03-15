Charlie Hunnam Reveals Why He Won’t Watch Fifty Shades of Grey

Charlie Hunnam still hasn’t seen Fifty Shades of Grey–because he isn’t over giving up the role of Christian Grey in the erotic film series. “That was a somewhat traumatic experience for me,” he admits to Elle.

“I didn’t want to open that wound.” The Sons of Anarchy star, who cited scheduling conflicts and anxiety issues for dropping out of the project, also reveals that he has a difficult time filming love scenes. “Because I’m in a very committed relationship, and I’m also cognizant that it’s not my girlfriend’s favorite part of my job,” he explains. “It’s a delicate balance to strike–to be emotionally open enough to have an experience that feels honest between two people but also maintain that it’s just for the film. It’s not my favorite thing to do.”

The self-described “germaphobe” adds, “I don’t want to kiss anyone but my girlfriendfor my whole life…The point is, everyone thinks it’s great to be an actor and get to kiss a bunch of beautiful actresses in films, but I actually hate it.”

We still think he would have made an amazing Christian Grey. 😍

Click here to read more!