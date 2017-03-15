Does Adele Have a Secret Twitter Account?

By Amanda Wicks

Adele’s fans have learned over the years that she can crack wise with the best of them, but that kind of behavior has gotten her in trouble with management when it comes to her social media accounts.

Adele’s management banned her from using Twitter in 2015 after a few drunk tweeting episodes backfired, according to BBC News. But she had the last laugh.

During her tour stop in Brisbane, Australia on Tuesday (March 14th), she shared that she has a way to vent online even if it’s not “official.” “I was looking on Twitter last night,” she told the crowd. “They don’t know I have a secret account. Well, obviously they do now because I said that. By ‘they’ I mean my management” (via British tabloid The Sun).

Adele reinforced what she said in 2015 about her social media privileges being revoked. “I’m not allowed access to my own Twitter because I’m quite mouthy and I say the wrong thing a lot of the time,” she said. “So they took that privilege away from me.” With this new bit of information, though, fans are sure to speculate about which account is hers. Let the great Twitter treasure hunt begin.