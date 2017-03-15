12 Things Millennials Aren’t Buying Like Other Generations Do

Jill Devine March 15, 2017 10:49 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Buzzfeed, millennials, money, Spending Money

Millennial spending habits are a subject of endless fascination–not just for what they buy, but for what they decide not to buy.

Buzzfeed has rounded up 12 things, from everyday household items to luxury purchases, that the millennial generation just doesn’t want like the rest of us do.  I have a few questions about some of these items:

Fabric softener

Homes – Why wouldn’t a millennial want a home?  It’s such a smart purchase!

Diamonds

Life insurance

Lottery tickets

Bars of soap – Do they buy the liquid soap or no soap at all, which would be gross!

Cereal

Golf

Mass-market American beer

Cable TV

Big Macs – Are we talking burgers or computers :)?

Stocks

I would love to hear from a millennial about the above list.

Listen Live