Video: Meet Adoptable J.C.

Jill Devine March 14, 2017 12:18 PM By Jill Devine
Welcome to Rescue Me!  If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet GuardiansEach week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

J.C. is such a handsome guy!  He does require a little more work than some of the other dogs we have featured.  It takes him a little bit to warm up to strangers, so if your home is the designated “party house”, J.C. isn’t your guy.  If you have a calm environment – full of love – for him, then please contact Gateway Pet Guardians and get J.C. into his forever home.

