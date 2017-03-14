This Weatherman’s Forecast Is The Best

If you didn’t know, the East is getting hit with a pretty bad snow storm and you know what they say about snow storms, blizzards, etc. – stock up on the staples. Well, the question becomes … what are the staples you need to get?

Philadelphia weatherman Chris Somers tweeted a picture of himself on Monday consulting a Winter Storm Stella weather map with the header, “How much wine to buy today?” The map suggested a mere three bottles for residents of southern New Jersey, but a whopping 25 bottles for people living right outside Philly.

Unfortunately, the whole thing was just a joke and Chris quickly deleted the pic. “Just so everyone knows, this was Photoshopped,” he tells New York Magazine. “I didn’t actually go on the air with a graphic like this. I can’t believe how quickly this is spreading.”

I think it’s hilarious and adds a little bit of humor to a not-so-fun weather forecast!!!