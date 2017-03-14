The Sexiest Job For Men

Women say the SEXIEST job for a man is…

A new survey had women rank the SEXIEST JOBS for men. And the number one answer is ACCOUNTANT. It got 21% of the vote.

Here are the nine sexiest jobs for men: Accountant . . . CEO . . . doctor . . . lawyer . . . construction worker . . . firefighter . . . I.T. worker . . . gardener . . . and police officer. (They did a top nine, because the 10th answer was “other.”)

The survey also found the four least sexy jobs: Garbage man . . . customer service worker . . . deliveryman . . . and postal worker.

