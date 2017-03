This year, March Madness will cost companies…

March Madness starts Thursday, and according to a staffing firm, it will cost businesses $2.1 billion in lost productivity. But they say it MIGHT be worth it, since office pools can boost morale and camaraderie.

Here are some stats on the average office March Madness pool: The entry fee is around $22 . . . 41% of people will participate . . . and 75% of them are motivated by a good cash prize.

