“Be Prepared” from “The Lion King” tops a list of the “Best Disney Villain Songs”.

When it comes to Disney movies, the villains always get the best songs. But what are the BEST OF THE BEST? Mashable.com put together a list of the “10 Best Disney Villain Songs”…

1. “Be Prepared” . . . Scar, “The Lion King”

2. “Poor Unfortunate Souls” . . . Ursula, “The Little Mermaid”

3. “Gaston” . . . Gaston, “Beauty and the Beast”

4. “Savages” . . . “Pocahontas”

5. “Mother Knows Best” . . . Mother Gothel, “Tangled”

6. “Prince Ali” . . . Jafar, “Aladdin”

7. “Friends on the Other Side” . . . Dr. Facilier, “The Princess and the Frog”

8. “Are You In Or Out?” . . . Sa’luk, “Aladdin and the King of Thieves”

9. “Hellfire” . . . Judge Claude Frollo, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

10. “Cruella De Vil” . . . Roger, “101 Dalmatians”

Click Here to see more.