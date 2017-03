Urban Outfitters was selling a top that’s so short, your entire bra shows??!!

Urban Outfitters was selling a VERY short shirt for women called an “Extreme Crop Tank Top Shrug.” It’s about four inches long, stops right where your cleavage starts, and costs $16.

They yanked it off their website at some point over the weekend, so you can’t get it online anymore. You might still be able to find it at one of their stores though.

