Photo: Outback Steackhouse’s March Madness Bloomin’ Onion

March 14, 2017 2:55 AM
To honor March Madness, Outback will be covering it’s Bloomin’ Onion in…

Outback Steakhouse just took one of the unhealthiest food items EVER and made it even more unhealthy… But even more DELICIOUS!

In honor of March Madness, they’ve got a new version of their Bloomin’ Onion which has FRIES, CHEESE, BACON, and cubes of STEAK on top.

It’ll be available during this next month while the NCAA Tournament is going on. They haven’t released a calorie count yet, but it should be well north of 2,000 calories!

