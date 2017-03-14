Grocerants Are Blowing Up

No that’s not a typo! Grocerants are trending everywhere! You’ve probably eaten at a grocerant (groh-sher-rahnt) and not even known it. It’s a supermarket restaurant.

Does this mean “The Schnucks Station Restaurant” was ahead of it’s time? Kind of, but not really. These meals are made right in the supermarket, not a separate restaurant.

Grocerants range from quick-service take-out to sit-down dinners with full bars and food made to order. They’re becoming popular as more and more people are too busy to cook and want quality prepared foods for their family.

I would also add in that they are much healthier than most fast options. We’ve seen them at ALL the major grocery stores in STL.