Is Daylight Saving Time REALLY worth it?

Here are four weird side effects of Daylight Saving Time…

1. You’re more likely to have a heart attack. A recent study found there are 25% more heart attacks today than an average Monday. And there are also more car crashes.

2. It’s the worst day of the year to be sentenced for a crime. A study came out last year that found judges impose harsher sentences right after Daylight Savings. Possibly because they’re in a bad mood, or just tired from not getting enough sleep.

3. It’s riskier to do in vitro fertilization right now. Another recent study found women who do it in March are more likely to suffer a miscarriage.

4. You’re less likely to get robbed. Which is the only POSITIVE side effect on the list. A study in 2015 found there are 7% fewer robberies the day after Daylight Savings.

And there are 27% fewer robberies the NIGHT after Daylight Savings starts. Probably because the sun sets later, and most robberies happen when it’s dark out.