Ways Daylight Savings Makes Your Job Harder

Daylight Savings makes your job harder because…

According to a new survey, only 17% of us get at least eight hours of sleep a night. And with Daylight Savings, it’s even lower today. Here are the top eight reasons your job might be harder because of the time change…

1. It seems like your day goes slower. That was the number one answer. 29% of the people in the survey agreed with it.

2. Being tired makes you feel less motivated.

3. It makes you less productive.

4. You have a harder time remembering stuff.

5. It takes longer to complete certain tasks.

6. You get irritated by your coworkers more easily.

7. You make more mistakes.

8. It makes you resent your job more.

