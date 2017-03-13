Tyra Banks is the New Host of “America’s Got Talent” 

Jill Devine March 13, 2017 10:38 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: America's Got Talent, America's Next Top Model, E!, Nick Cannon, tv, Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks is replacing Nick Cannon as the host of “America’s Got Talent”.

In a statement to E!, Tyra said, quote, “Since I was a little girl, I’ve been obsessed with grandiose acts and performers who make the seemingly impossible possible.  I love how ‘AGT’ brings that feeling into everyone’s home, capturing the best of people who come out and give it their all to make those big, fierce and outrageous dreams come true.  I look forward to connecting with the dreamers, having fun and giving hugs and words of encouragement when needed.  And maybe I’ll get one or two performers to smize for the audience!”

If you don’t know what smize is,  it’s a word Tyra coined on her other show, “America’s Next Top Model”.  It means smiling with your eyes as well as your mouth.

Do you think Tyra will be a good host or who would you like to see replace Nick?

 

