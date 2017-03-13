The 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Winners

The Kids’ Choice Awards aired on Saturday, and the winners included…
TELEVISION
Favorite TV Show – Kids’ Show
“Henry Danger”
Favorite TV Show – Family Show
“Fuller House”
Favorite Reality Show
“America’s Got Talent”
Favorite Cartoon
“SpongeBob SquarePants”
Favorite Male TV Star
Jace Norman (Henry, “Henry Danger”)
Favorite Female TV Star
Zendaya (K.C., “K.C. Undercover”)
MOVIES
Favorite Movie
“Ghostbusters”
Favorite Movie Actor
Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, “Ghostbusters”)
Favorite Movie Actress
Melissa McCarthy (Abby, “Ghostbusters”)
Favorite Animated Movie
“Finding Dory”
Favorite Voice From An Animated Movie
Ellen DeGeneres (Dory, “Finding Dory”)
Favorite Villain
Kevin Hart (Snowball, “The Secret Life of Pets”)
Favorite Butt-Kicker
Chris Evans (Captain America, “Captain America: Civil War”)
BFFs (Best Friends Forever)
Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, “Central Intelligence”)
Favorite Frenemies
Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, “Zootopia”)
Most Wanted Pet*
Snowball from “The Secret Life of Pets” (Kevin Hart)
#Squad*
“Finding Dory” – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy
MUSIC
Favorite Music Group
Fifth Harmony
Favorite Male Singer
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Female Singer
Selena Gomez
Favorite Song
Work from Home – Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign
Favorite New Artist
Twenty One Pilots
Favorite DJ/EDM Artist*
Calvin Harris
Favorite Soundtrack*
“Suicide Squad”
