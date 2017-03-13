The 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Winners

The Kids’ Choice Awards aired on Saturday, and the winners included…

TELEVISION

Favorite TV Show – Kids’ Show

“Henry Danger”

Favorite TV Show – Family Show

“Fuller House”

Favorite Reality Show

“America’s Got Talent”

Favorite Cartoon

“SpongeBob SquarePants”

Favorite Male TV Star

Jace Norman (Henry, “Henry Danger”)

Favorite Female TV Star

Zendaya (K.C., “K.C. Undercover”)

MOVIES

Favorite Movie

“Ghostbusters”

Favorite Movie Actor

Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, “Ghostbusters”)

Favorite Movie Actress

Melissa McCarthy (Abby, “Ghostbusters”)

Favorite Animated Movie

“Finding Dory”

Favorite Voice From An Animated Movie

Ellen DeGeneres (Dory, “Finding Dory”)

Favorite Villain

Kevin Hart (Snowball, “The Secret Life of Pets”)

Favorite Butt-Kicker

Chris Evans (Captain America, “Captain America: Civil War”)

BFFs (Best Friends Forever)

Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, “Central Intelligence”)

Favorite Frenemies

Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, “Zootopia”)

Most Wanted Pet*

Snowball from “The Secret Life of Pets” (Kevin Hart)

#Squad*

“Finding Dory” – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy

MUSIC

Favorite Music Group

Fifth Harmony

Favorite Male Singer

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Singer

Selena Gomez

Favorite Song

Work from Home – Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Favorite New Artist

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite DJ/EDM Artist*

Calvin Harris

Favorite Soundtrack*

“Suicide Squad”

