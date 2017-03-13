Pamela Anderson’s Love Letter To Julian Assange

Pamela Anderson wrote sort of a love letter to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange??!!

Some people love Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and some people hate him. Standing firmly in the “Love” column is Pamela Anderson.

Last year, Pamela and Julian became friends… Or maybe more?

A few days ago, she wrote a love letter to him, called “My Julian”.

Here are a few excerpts…

“Julian Assange is the most intelligent, interesting, and informed man in existence.

Yes I think he’s quite sexy. He has tremendous strength and stamina, though vulnerable.”

“I’ve spent enough time with him, to be absolutely sure of his intentions. They are good ones. He is on the side of every civilian. And, he is exposing corruption in governments we elect. People need to understand that.”

“Thank you to my hero’s at Wikileaks, and of course, I will always stand by My Julian.”

Click Here to see more.